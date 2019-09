Musical wunderkinds Hanson tore up pop charts in 1997 with their song MMMBop.

The brothers appeared on Bloomberg today to hawk their new beer brand. It’s called MMMHops. Here’s what the band looks like today:

Compare that photo with the group back in 2001. Here are Zach, Isaac, and Taylor Hanson respectively.

Here’s their beer:

