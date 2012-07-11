FIRST LISTEN: Hans Zimmer's 'The Dark Knight Rises' Soundtrack

“The Dark Knight Rises” soundtrack may not be on sale until July 16, but Hans Zimmer‘s score for Christopher Nolan‘s final entry into the “Batman” trilogy has already made it’s way online.



Empire Magazine revealed the entire soundtrack on its site earlier today, and it’s everything you’d expect of Zimmer—excellence.

The first listen includes 15 tracks, three fewer than the deluxe edition available for pre-order on iTunes.

Our picks so far include “Gotham’s Reckoning” (it gets really intense at the 2:40 mark), “Underground Army,” “Despair” (check out the 1:30 mark), “Fear Will Find You,” and “Why Do We Fall?”

And, that eerie interlude we continue hearing in the trailers? It’s right near the end of track 14: “Necessary Evil.”

If the exclusive trailer released earlier today didn’t get your blood pumping, this will.

Listen to the soundtrack below:



