Check Out This Amazing Video Showing How Far The Human Race Has Come

If ever you’re feeling down about the human race, perhaps over worries due to the financial crisis, you may want to sit down and watch this. Hans Rosling narrates the progress of the human race, from a series of civilizations making no money and living short lives, to a world modernized, and doing so at a faster rate than ever before.



China’s growth in the last 50 years is definitely the stand out success story.

From Gapminder via @Mattlehrer:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.