See The Key Trend Of The Modern Era In One Awesome Animated Chart

Take a look at this awesome video of Professor Hans Rosling talking through the past 200 years, from the BBC.



The video shows a chart of countries measured against age and per capita income. It’s easy to identify events like the industrial revolution, World War 1 and the rise of emerging markets, but there’s one key, optimistic trend: progress.

Skip to 0:30 for the chart:



