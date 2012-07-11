The Heir To One Of Europe's Biggest Fortunes Is Being Questioned By Police After His Wife Was Found Dead

Photo: Getty Images/Alan Davidson

As British officers climbed the stairs of billionaire Hans Kristian Rausing’s five story townhouse in Chelsea, London, they may have expected to discover some illegal drugs.After all, Rausing and his wife, Eva Rausing, originally met in a drug rehabilitation centre and admitted in 2008 to possessing a large amount of cocaine, and smaller amounts of crack-cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, according to the Telegraph.



They probably didn’t expect to find Eva’s lifeless body behind one of the bedroom doors however.

In what authorities are calling an “unexplained” death, it appears Eva may have overdosed. Hans Rausing, the billionaire heir to the Tetra Pak fortune, was already in custody for drug possession when he was charged in connection with his wives death, according to the Telegraph.

Rausing’s family is worth an estimated £4.5 billion ($6.9 billion), according to the Sunday Time’s Richest List, and Eva, daughter of a Pepsi executive, was quite wealthy as well. The couple were deeply involved in philanthropy efforts and owned homes in Barbados and Hilton Head, South Carolina besides their west London home where the body was discovered.

