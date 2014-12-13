Hannity Rips 'Cowardly' Boehner For Being 'Everything That's Wrong With Washington'

Fox News Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Fox News host Sean Hannity is fuming mad over Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) support for the wide-ranging budget bill that is set to keep the government open and narrowly passed the House late Thursday night.

“This measure did not sit well with a number of conservatives, including me,” Hannity said on his program soon after the vote.

The $US1.1 trillion bill was full of measures that both left-leaning and right-leaning members found objectionable. Liberals assailed the law for rolling back some environmental and banking regulations, while many conservatives opposed it for not doing enough to oppose President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law and recent executive action on immigration.

“$US2.5 billion for illegal immigrants and Obamacare is funded through the fiscal year, that’s a conservative speaker? I don’t think so,” Hannity said, pointing to the Republican landslide in the 2014 midterm elections. “It’s a sad day that John Boehner doesn’t realise that there was an election. The people have spoken. … John Boehner has disrespected all the people who voted for all those Republicans tonight.”

In another segment of his show, which was recorded by Mediaite, Hannity upped his criticism even further and repeatedly compared Boehner to Jonathan Gruber, the Obamacare consultant reviled by conservatives for his dismissive comments towards the American people.

“John ‘Gruber’ Boehner. … John Boehner ‘Grubered’ conservatives tonight. And by that I mean the conservative base in particular,” Hannity said. “We’ve got our own Gruber. It’s John Boehner. Boehner is Gruber. He’s full of it.”

Hannity went on to accuse Boehner of being “cowardly” and so afraid of another government shutdown that he’s willing to buck his own party. Ultimately, Hannity said, Republicans will need to elect a new speaker.

“He has no inspiring vision. And to me he is everything that’s wrong with Washington. He’s a Democratic Party-lite. He doesn’t have those bold, coloured differences that Reagan talked about. And my view: He should not be the speaker. He should be replaced,” he said. “It seems that he is cowardly.”

Boehner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Howver, the speaker previously defended the legislation as a necessary compromise with a Democratic-controlled Senate and White House.

Watch two of Hannity’s segments on Boehner and the budget below.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.