HANNITY: Paul Ryan won't be speaker in next Congress

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a close ally of Donald Trump, said Wednesday night that Paul Ryan will not retain his position as House speaker when in the next Congress.

“Paul Ryan is not going to be the speaker of the House in January,” said Hannity, a close ally of Trump.

“He’s not going to be speaker.”

The comments from Hannity came as it seemed ever more likely Trump would capture the White House, accomplishing one of the most stunning political upsets in history.

Ryan and Trump have clashed throughout the campaign cycle. The Wisconsin Republican initially refused to endorse Trump, before later offering tepid support. He routinely denounced Trump for his controversial comments.

Moreover, Steve Bannon, Trump’s campaign CEO and the chairman of right-wing website Breitbart News, has historically been at odds with Ryan. Emails published by The Hill revealed earlier this year that his end goal was to remove him as House speaker.

Rumours grew earlier this month that Ryan planned to step down as speaker over worries he faced a difficult path to secure the votes necessary to maintain the top post. Ryan’s spokespeople denied those rumours at the time.

