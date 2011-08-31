Hannity: Obama Is The Dumb One

Yesterday, Politico — in an odd moment of subjecting a male politician to what many female politicians would consider business as usual — asked whether Rick Perry was dumb.



Another Texas governor who drops his “g’s” and scorns elites is running for president and the whispers are the same: lightweight, incurious, instinctual. Strip away the euphemisms and Rick Perry is confronting an unavoidable question: Is he dumb — or just “misunderestimated?”

Probably the piece was unavoidable. It is the last week of August, after all.Naturally, Fox News was quick to turn tables.

“The question of intelligence is one the mainstream media never bothered to ask about President Obama,” said Sean Hannity before pointing out that Obama doesn’t know how to say ‘corpseman” properly; once referred to the “57” states; and confused slain heroes with alive people in his audience.

And the kicker: “If he’s such a genius he would have not lost two and a half million jobs.”

Conclusion: “I don’t think he’s that smart.”

When the mainstream media, of which Fox News is atop, begins to ask intelligent questions is apparently a question still waiting to be answered.

