Kayleigh McEnany thanked Fox News host Sean Hannity for his ‘playbook’ on how to talk to Trump the day after the Capitol riot, according to newly disclosed texts

Fox News co-host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New text messages from the House select committee show more involvement from Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

They show his advice to then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on how to talk to Trump.

McEnany thanked Hannity for the “playbook” on how to underscore the severity of Jan. 6 to Trump.

Included in the House select committee’s letter to Ivanka Trump is a yet another text message exchange between Fox News host Sean Hannity and a senior White House staffer.

The opinion host told then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany — now Hannity’s colleague at Fox — how to execute what the committee described as a “five point approach” to level with former President Donald Trump about the severity of political violence following the January 6 insurrection.

“1 – No more stolen election talk,” Hannity texted McEnany. “2 – Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit.”

The third through fifth parts of Hannity’s plan were not included in the letter to Ivanka.

“Love that,” McEnany responded. “Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce.”

Hannity added another piece of advice for McEnany, telling her to keep Trump away from bad influences feeding him misinformation about election fraud.

“Key now. No more crazy people,” Hannity said.

“Yes 100%,” McEnany replied.

While Hannity condemned the violence on the day of the Capitol riot, his behind the scenes role in advising the Trump White House has become one of the major components of exhibits revealed by the House committee.

A timeline of Hannity’s previously disclosed text messages shows the TV host giving specific advice to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about how Trump should shape his messaging surrounding his supporters storming the Capitol.

Earlier this month, Hannity’s attorney, Jay Sekulow — who also served as Trump’s first impeachment lawyer — issued a statement raising First Amendment concerns about the committee seeking evidence from the opinion host.

“We are evaluating the letter from the committee,” Sekulow wrote on January 4. “We remain very concerned about the constitutional implications especially as it relates to the First Amendment. We will respond as appropriate.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.