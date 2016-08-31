Hannity rants against Glenn Beck, Ted Cruz & Never Trump movement: 'I'll blame you' if Clinton wins!

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laced into Glenn Beck, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and the so-called Never Trump movement at large, saying on his radio program that he will hold those who refused to back Donald Trump responsible should Hillary Clinton win the White House in November.

“You own Hillary Clinton. National Review, you own it. Glenn Beck, you own it. Ted Cruz, you own it. … She wins, I’m blaming all of you,” Hannity said. “[Y]ou own all of her policies.”

He added: “Yeah I’m going to name names. I’m not sitting here and wimping out. I know there are people out there blaming me.”

The conservative radio host first named Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. He then went after members of the conservative media, particularly seeming to home in on Beck, who he characterised as on a “holy war” against Trump.

Here’s a glimpse of his fiery diatribe:

“Well, let me just say to all of you. And that includes the commentator class. That includes the Jonah Goldberg class, that includes radio talk show hosts. Glenn Beck is like on a — it’s a holy war for him at this point. I mean, he’s off the rails attacking me every day. Blaming me for Trump. Well, no. I was fair to everybody, Glenn. Whether you want to admit it or not. I know I was fair. My conscience is clear. And I, frankly, I’m proud to pull the lever for Donald Trump with a clear conscience.” […] “So here’s what I say to all of you Never Trumpers — Glenn Beck, I hope you’re listening. You own Hillary Clinton’s Supreme Court appointments. You own it! You are doing everything you can do to cast doubt in people’s minds! Trump gave us a list. You own her Supreme Court nominees, you own her un-vetted refugees and the 550% increase she will bring into this country. You own the jobs that illegal immigrants will take from the 95 million Americans out of the labour force. You own Obamacare, which is a disaster for this country. You own education, because she is beholden to the NEA. And if we don’t improve the lives of 95 million Americans out of the labour force, I blame you for that too!” “Because you’re helping elect her. And I’m also saying that, hey, we have a $4,100 increase in health care payments since Obama has been president. It’s only going to go higher. You get responsibility for that, too! We have got 12 million more Americans on food stamps. If that increases, I’m going to blame you! We have 46 million total. Eight million more Americans living in poverty. Fifty million Americans in poverty. If that gets worse, I’m blaming you! You know, we have the worst home ownership in 51 years. If that gets worse, guess who I’m blaming? I’m blaming all of you!” “Arrogant, stubborn, lying about what Trump has said and his record. Purposefully distorting, creating doubt, misperception — and you’re so obsessed some of you with Trump, you don’t even go over how corrupt Hillary is! What a disaster Obama has been. And if we have one-in-five American families four years from now, still without a single family member working, I am blaming you. And if in four years from now we have one-in-six American men, 18 to 24, in jail or living in mummy’s basement, I’ll blame you. And if we continue to build up more debt than every other president combined like Obama did, well that’s your debt! And that’s money you are helping to steal from our kids! And we have the lowest labour participation rate since the ’70s, well, I blame you for that!” “And if we elect a president because you are so stubborn, arrogant and stupid, that can’t say radical Islam and can’t engage an enemy and identify it, that’s your fault as well! And if you help elect the single most corrupt person to ever seek the presidency, somebody who lies like she did, somebody who sold out her office for gain like she has, somebody who has failed on Iran and ISIS and radical Islam in general, and Iraq and Iran and Syria and North Africa and Libya, I’m blaming you!” “And you are going to say, ‘Hannity, we blame you. You gave Donald Trump time on your show.’ And I gave every other candidate time. His agenda is infinitely better than hers. And if you can’t see that, then that’s your problem. You own it. You own her. You own every dumb thing she’s about to do. I blame you. Got it? I am going to name names regularly if she wins.”

Hannity concluded the segment saying that “on the flip side,” if Trump were to win the White House and not keep his promises, he would accept responsibility.

“I’ll take the blame and responsibility,” he said. “OK? Gladly. I will proudly pull the lever for Trump.”

Hannity has railed against the Never Trump movement before, but he has almost always refrained from naming specific individuals, particularly Beck.

Beck, through a spokesperson, declined to offer comment.

The tirade was likely to deepen an already-existing rift inside the conservative news media. Hannity, Matt Drudge, Ann Coulter, and the website Breitbart have found themselves at odds with Beck and more traditional conservative news outlets over their support for Trump this election cycle.

