Despite Low Ratings, NBC Renews Fan Favourite 'Hannibal' For Season 3

Brooke Palmer/NBC Mads Mikkelsen plays Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

It’s official, Fannibals!

NBC has confirmed “Hannibal” is renewed for season 3.

The show is creator Bryan Fuller’s first series to get renewed for a third season.

His previous show, ABC’s “Pushing Daisies,” lasted two seasons on the network.

Recently, Fuller told Digital Spy he was “very confident” about the show receiving another season despite low ratings in a 10 p.m. Friday night time slot.

“The ratings are not anything to jump up and down about, but the critical acclaim is great, and we’re sort of a prestige project for the network, so we’re hoping that’s enough, like it was last year,” said Fuller.

The series stars Mads Mikkelsen (above) and Hugh Dancy as Dr. Hannibal Lecter and FBI profiler Will Graham, respectively. The series has gained a cult following online much like Fuller’s previous series.

Fuller suggested if the show was cancelled, he may have tried to take “Hannibal” elsewhere.

