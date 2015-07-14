NBC is moving low-rated shows 'Hannibal' and 'Aquarius' to Saturdays

NBC Canceled ‘Hannibal’ and renewed ‘Aquarius’ both move to lower-viewed Saturday night slots in a strange move by NBC.

NBC is shifting “Hannibal” and “Aquarius” to its Saturday schedule effective immediately, an individual with knowledge of the decision told Business Insider.

“Aquarius,” which stars David Duchovny as a special agent on the trail of a young Charles Manson, will air at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“Hannibal,” which is wrapping its run after the current third season, will follow in the 10 p.m. time slot.

“Dateline Thursday Mysteries” will replace the dramas in the 9-11 p.m. time slots starting this Thursday.

Joe Flint of The Washington Journal broke the news on Twitter, saying that the “move is to appease affiliates not happy with their numbers.”

NBC moving “Hannibal” & “Aquarius” to Sat. night to finish out their runs. Move is to appease affiliates not happy with their numbers. #ouch

— Joe Flint (@JBFlint) July 13, 2015

It’s indeed a strange move as it could be expected for the canceled “Hannibal,” but it isn’t a vote of confidence for the recently renewed “Aquarius.”

“Aquarius” is currently averaging a very low 0.73 rating with the advertiser-coveted 18-49-year-old demographic and only 3.8 million viewers. NBC had hoped to give the show a large promotional push by offering the entire season for streaming at the same time it premiered on TV.

Meanwhile, “Hannibal” is averaging a 0.48 rating in the advertiser demo and 1.67 million viewers in its final season. During San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Bryan Fuller said that there may be a movie to continue the drama after Amazon and Netflix declined to pick the show up.

NOW WATCH: Ridley Scott is about to show us a world where the Allies lost World War II



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.