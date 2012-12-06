'Chick Bank Robber' Busted After Bragging About Crimes On YouTube

It might seem like common sense, but if you rob a bank, don’t brag about it online.



In a video posted to YouTube last week, user Jellee Beanie, who’s been identified as Hannah Sabata, smoked a drug pipe and boasted about stealing a car and robbing a bank while a Green Day song blared in the background.

“I just stole a car and robbed a bank,” she wrote in the video’s description. “Now I’m rich, I can pay off my college financial aid and tomorrow i’m going for a shopping spree. Bite me. I love GREENDAY!”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

York County, Neb., Sheriff Dale Radcliff told The New York Times his deputies had already arrested Sabata by the time her video went viral.

Her ex-husband turned her in after she allegedly told him she “had a pile of money after robbing a bank” and asked him to get a new tattoo with her.

