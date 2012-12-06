'Chick Bank Robber' Busted After Bragging About Crimes On YouTube

It might seem like common sense, but if you rob a bank, don’t brag about it online.
In a video posted to YouTube last week, user Jellee Beanie, who’s been identified as Hannah Sabata, smoked a drug pipe and boasted about stealing a car and robbing a bank while a Green Day song blared in the background.
“I just stole a car and robbed a bank,” she wrote in the video’s description. “Now I’m rich, I can pay off my college financial aid and tomorrow i’m going for a shopping spree. Bite me. I love GREENDAY!”
York County, Neb., Sheriff Dale Radcliff told The New York Times his deputies had already arrested Sabata by the time her video went viral.
Her ex-husband turned her in after she allegedly told him she “had a pile of money after robbing a bank” and asked him to get a new tattoo with her.
