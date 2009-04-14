Hannah Montana Made $2 Million Less Than Disney Estimated

The real weekend box office numbers are in and, continuing a trend from the past few weekends, the top-grossing films actually made less than their studios predicted. But, lucky for Disney, the studio didn’t lose any of its weekend records.
Here’s how the Top 5 actual totals compare to their estimated grosses:
1. Hannah Montana: The Movie
Actual: $32.3 million
Estimated: $34 million
2. Fast & Furious
Actual: $27.2 million
Estimated: $28.8 million
3. Monsters vs. Aliens
Actual: $21.8 million
Estimated: $22.6 million
4. Observe and Report
Actual: $11 million
Estimated: $11.1 million
5. Knowing
Actual: $6.4 million
Estimated: $6.7 million
All box office data from Box Office Mojo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.