Hannah Montana Made $2 Million Less Than Disney Estimated

The real weekend box office numbers are in and, continuing a trend from the past few weekends, the top-grossing films actually made less than their studios predicted. But, lucky for Disney, the studio didn’t lose any of its weekend records.

Here’s how the Top 5 actual totals compare to their estimated grosses:

1. Hannah Montana: The Movie

Actual: $32.3 million

Estimated: $34 million

2. Fast & Furious

Actual: $27.2 million

Estimated: $28.8 million

3. Monsters vs. Aliens

Actual: $21.8 million

Estimated: $22.6 million

4. Observe and Report

Actual: $11 million

Estimated: $11.1 million

5. Knowing

Actual: $6.4 million

Estimated: $6.7 million

All box office data from Box Office Mojo

