Hannah Montana Gives Disney A Golden Easter Egg

On the heels of its blockbuster Friday debut, Hannah Montana: The Movie grossed an estimated $34 million this weekend: the second best Easter opening in history behind Scary Movie 4‘s $40.2 million weekend.

For Disney, though, the movie’s gross is its biggest April opening. Miley Cyrus also pulled in an impressive $10,904 per theatre average from the movie’s 3,118 locations.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Fast & Furious declined 59% from its impressive $71 million bow last weekend to pull in $28.8 million in the U.S. Internationally, though the movie scored $46 million, bringing its worldwide total to $200 million in just 10 days.

The real story, though, is Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ Observe and Report, which performed way below expectations, only grossing $11.1 million for a fourth place finish. Perhaps people really were put off by its dark tone. Regardless, in terms of box-office revenues, it’s no Paul Blart.

The weekend’s other big release, Fox’s Dragonball: Evolution also underperformed, only raking in $4.6 million for an eighth place finish.

The rest of the weekend’s Top 5 consisted of Monsters vs. Aliens in third with $22.6 million and the unstoppable Knowing in fifth with $6.7 million.

