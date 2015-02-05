24-year-old model Hannah Davis lands the 2015 cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

It’s official, 24-year-old model Hannah Davis (aka Derek Jeter’s girlfriend) landed the highly coveted cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Davis posted the good news (and risqué cover) to her Instagram account with the caption: “Thank you to my @si_swimsuit and@imgmodels family! I am honored to be your 2015 cover girl! Wow!!”

The annual issue’s cover girl was revealed late Wednesday on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

“I told my mum there was no way I’d get the cover,” a surprised Davis told Sports Illustrated after the big reveal. “I told her ‘They do beaches for covers and I’m on a farm. There’s no way. It’s not possible.'”

“I’ve always enjoyed the whole Swimsuit experience, and said that anything extra — a little square on the cover or anything like that — was a bonus,” adds Davis. “But still, this was my dream.”

Watch the Sports Illustrated team reveal the cover to a shocked Davis below:

According to Forbes, the swimsuit issue has made more than $US1 billion for Time Inc. since it became a stand alone issue in 1997. The issue also accounts for 7% of SI’s annual revenue, and sells about one million copies on newsstands, more than any other issue of the magazine.

For Sports Illustrated’s 50th anniversary last year, the magazine chose a cover with three models. Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Lilly Aldridge all made the cover.

Teigen tweeted late Wednesday after the Davis announcement:

CONGRATS @HANNI_DAVIS!!! @SI_SWIMSUIT 2015 COVER GIRL AND OVERALL EFFING AWESOME PERSON ❤️❤️❤️ !!! pic.twitter.com/CeL6OYroqK

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2015

