14 photos that prove why Hannah Davis is a perfect choice for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue cover girl

On Wednesday, it was revealed on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” that Derek Jeter’s 24-year-old model girlfriend, Hannah Davis, was crowned the cover girl of the annual Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit issue.

While we’ve taken issue with past cover girls, Hannah Davis seems like a solid choice.

Born and raised in Saint Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Davis says

the best part of growing up there was “the friendly people, great weather and waking up to the sound of the waves on the beach.”

At age 14, Davis stated in her modelling bio that in ten years she saw herself “Working with mentally handicapped people and hopefully playing on the professional tennis circuit.” Davis was a champion on the Caribbean National tennis team.

Fast forward exactly ten years and Davis is at the top of her modelling game.

She has appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren and was the face of the Ralph Lauren fragrance, Ralph Rocks. Additionally, she has modelled for Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s, among other top brands.

Previously most well known as baseball star Derek Jeter’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, Davis’ new cover is sure to win her some spotlight of her own.

And it’s about time, here’s why:

1. Davis appeared in last year’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit edition, but really didn’t think she would get the cover this year. “I told my mum there was no way I’d get the cover,” a surprised Davis told Sports Illustrated after Wednesday’s big reveal. “I told her, ‘They do beaches for covers and I’m on a farm. There’s no way. It’s not possible.'”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Hannah Davis holds up her page in last year’s Sport’s Illustrated.

2. She’s athletic:

3. And isn’t afraid to get aggressive:

4. Or try new adventures, like ziplining:

5. She can channel the girl-next-door:

6. But also has a sultry side:

7. She can put on her serious face to walk the runway:

8. Or get silly to take a selfie:

9. She’s already comfortable in swimwear:

10. And has had practice gracing the covers of other magazines:

11. She has supermodel-worthy hair:

12. And a flawless face:

13. She always makes time for her fans:

14. She’s good buds with her fellow models, especially Chrissy Teigen:

Teigen, last year’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model, gives Davis her stamp of approval:

CONGRATS @HANNI_DAVIS!!! @SI_SWIMSUIT 2015 COVER GIRL AND OVERALL EFFING AWESOME PERSON ❤️❤️❤️ !!! pic.twitter.com/CeL6OYroqK

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2015

