14 photos that prove why Hannah Davis is a perfect choice for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue cover girl

Aly Weisman
Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated cover 2015Ben Watts/Sports IllustratedHannah Davis’s Sport’s Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue 2015 cover.

On Wednesday, it was revealed on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” that Derek Jeter’s 24-year-old model girlfriend, Hannah Davis, was crowned the cover girl of the annual Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit issue.

While we’ve taken issue with past cover girls, Hannah Davis seems like a solid choice.

Born and raised in Saint Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Davis says
the best part of growing up there was “the friendly people, great weather and waking up to the sound of the waves on the beach.”

At age 14, Davis stated in her modelling bio that in ten years she saw herself “Working with mentally handicapped people and hopefully playing on the professional tennis circuit.” Davis was a champion on the Caribbean National tennis team.

Fast forward exactly ten years and Davis is at the top of her modelling game.

She has appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren and was the face of the Ralph Lauren fragrance, Ralph Rocks. Additionally, she has modelled for Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s, among other top brands.

Hannah Davis Ralph LaurenRalph Lauren

Previously most well known as baseball star Derek Jeter’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, Davis’ new cover is sure to win her some spotlight of her own.

Derek jeter hannah davisKevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV

And it’s about time, here’s why:

1. Davis appeared in last year’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit edition, but really didn’t think she would get the cover this year. “I told my mum there was no way I’d get the cover,” a surprised Davis told Sports Illustrated after Wednesday’s big reveal. “I told her, ‘They do beaches for covers and I’m on a farm. There’s no way. It’s not possible.'”

Hannah Davis Sports IllustratedJamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports IllustratedHannah Davis holds up her page in last year’s Sport’s Illustrated.

2. She’s athletic:

Hannah Davis nina dobrev flag footballGilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic via Getty Images

3. And isn’t afraid to get aggressive:

Flag football hannah davisJason Merritt/Getty Images For DirecTV

4. Or try new adventures, like ziplining:

Hannah Davis ziplineMichael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

5. She can channel the girl-next-door:

Hannah DavisMark Sagliocco/Getty Images

6. But also has a sultry side:

Hannah Davis modelFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

7. She can put on her serious face to walk the runway:

Hannah Davis runway modelCarlo Buscemi/WireImage via Getty Images

8. Or get silly to take a selfie:

Hannah Davis selfieMax Zorin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

9. She’s already comfortable in swimwear:

Hannah Davis swimsuitSerg Alexander/Getty Images

10. And has had practice gracing the covers of other magazines:

Hannah David Ocean Drive coverAaron Davidson/Getty Images

11. She has supermodel-worthy hair:

Hannah Davis hairCindy Ord/Getty Images

12. And a flawless face:

Hannah Davis pretty eyesJason Merritt/Getty Images

13. She always makes time for her fans:

Hannah Davis fans autograph models baseballMark Sagliocco/Getty Images

14. She’s good buds with her fellow models, especially Chrissy Teigen:

Hannah Davis Chrissy teigen models laughingAlexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Beach Bunny

Teigen, last year’s Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model, gives Davis her stamp of approval:   

 

