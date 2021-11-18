A complete timeline of Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s relationship from ‘The Bachelorette’ to today

- “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown revealed she hooked up with Peter Weber as his season of “The Bachelor” was airing.
- Ever since her breakup with Jed Wyatt, Brown’s had unfinished business with her two runners-up.
- We’ve broken down the timeline of all the drama between Brown, Weber, and Tyler Cameron.
“I was so upset breaking up with him,” Brown told People in November. “I know he really did care about me and he’s such a great guy. I was really confused,” she said.
During a November 2021 episode of his podcast, “Bachelors in the City,” Weber said that, above all, he felt overwhelmed by the events of the show, and he was sent to Paris for a week after getting eliminated.
“Everything that we had was real, and the way I felt for you was real,” Brown told him. “I was scared I was letting go of the perfect guy,” she continued.
Weber, during his podcast, said he hadn’t spoken to Brown at all before they reunited on-screen, and he was nervous that all the feelings were going to come rushing back … which they did. He also said they briefly spoke during a commercial break about meeting up to talk more.
But, importantly, then host Chris Harrison pushed Brown to discuss how she felt about her runner-up, and she said that she was still interested in Cameron.
During “Bachelors in the City,” Weber said that he watched Brown and Cameron’s conversation play out. “I was like, bummed,” he said in the 2021 episode. He added that he thought he had potentially made up his conversation with Brown in his head, or thought it was more than it was.
“I was really hoping that we would start dating again,” Brown told People in November. “I thought I’d made a mistake. I had feelings for Tyler. And I wanted to make things work.”
Cameron talked about the regrets he had regarding the whole situation with Brown with Insider in July.
“I should have taken myself home. But I was just going off emotion and being naive and being young, and that’s where I feel I screwed up. I wish I would have known to be more private and date more privately. I feel like I’m much better at it now,” said Cameron.
He also wrote about it in his book, “You Deserve Better.”
“Hannah and I made plans to see each other, but I didn’t totally comprehend how major the reaction to that would be,” he wrote. “We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. Two days later, I was seen in New York City, out on a date with a different girl.”
Speaking of …
The “Bachelorette” star was asked about Cameron and Hadid multiple times, and during an episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” stated that she wished she “would’ve got a little bit more than two days” in-between herself and Hadid back in August 2019.
“We had really intimate conversations about planning trips and things,” Brown told People this month. “I wanted it to work and to know that everything had happened for a reason. But maybe there was some miscommunication of what that meant.”
Cameron, for his part, disagreed, and wrote in his book that he believed he was clear about not wanting a relationship and that his “feelings had changed, naturally.”
Cameron and Hadid dated for two months before breaking up in October 2019.
Weber said on his podcast that he was still feeling things for Brown when he was announced as the Bachelor, but that he’d thought it was over.
The day Weber found out he was going to be the next lead, the two spoke for the first time since the finale in Instagram DMs about being the lead of the show.
“I’m like, ‘Oh boy, feelings kinda just came back a little bit,'” he said on his podcast. “I’m thinking that she’s maybe going to come into the mansion and give this a shot. Not how it goes,” Weber added.
Weber confirmed this during his podcast. “I told her that I would quit the show. I would leave. I didn’t know how I was gonna leave, it was probably the stupidest thing in the world I could’ve said, but I told her that I would leave the show if she wanted to give this a shot,” he said.
“The conversation never, I’ll be honest, never really … I forgot how they edited it. It never really ended … we kinda ran out of time,” said Weber.
None of that made it to the show, but the interaction that was shown was emotional enough to get fans re-invested. The episode shows the two crying, hugging, and Weber asking Brown if she wants to join the season — and even Weber expressing that he just wants to be with Brown.
Cameron told Insider that he didn’t agree with everything that was said about his interactions with Brown.
“She was saying how I was reaching out, and she was like, ‘Peter, you never did all that stuff,'” Cameron said. “And I was like woah, woah. It looked like I reached out and I hung out with her and then I dumped her. It really paints a picture in a completely different way than what it was.”
At the time, Weber thought that Brown might make another appearance on his season to add to the drama, and a producer even mentioned it to him, but Brown never materialized. Weber thought it was because she didn’t think it was the right thing to do.
He called it one of the biggest “mindf—s” of his life, trying to speak about his season while already being broken up with the winner.
In February at the Super Bowl in Miami, when Weber’s season was still airing but he was “a single man” unbeknownst to us all, the two were spotted together in Miami.
“It was, like, this perfect storm that unfortunately there were some mistakes and all that, but [it] led me to getting the help that I needed,” Brown also told Us Weekly.
According to Weber, “Bachelor” producers didn’t even want him to attend the engagement party of his two fellow “Bachelor alumni,” but he ended up convincing them to let him go.
Weber’s timeline events goes something like this: They meet up at the party and talk in secret since, again, his season is airing and no one can know he’s broken up. He then left the party, texted Brown, came back to pick her up, drove around talking for awhile, and then they “spent the night with each other.”
“That was the last time I saw her physically,” he said during his podcast. “We chatted for a little bit, and I remember being in a weird place.”
According to Brown’s book, in her memory, she was sleeping in Weber’s brother’s bed when Weber texted her to come to his room. She ended up staying there and the two “had an awkward breakfast with his parents,” reported Us Weekly.
According to a YouTube video by the pair in October 2020 titled “What Really Happened,” Brown reached out to Cameron after his mom died, and the two talked for the first time in months.
Also around this time, Brown’s brother had an overdose. “We came together in trauma,” Brown noted during the video.
The whole video is 17 minutes long and explains their whole timeline in-depth, but essentially, Cameron invited Brown to stay with him to explore what their relationship was, but Cameron made a rule not to “hook up with” Brown at all during her stay.
Brown told People in November, “There was nothing romantic about that time. We didn’t even kiss! And it was really confusing because I told him I still had feelings for him and he rejected me.”
Cameron’s friend (and future Bachelor) Matt James confirmed that Brown left the “Quarantine Crew” on April 2.
Brown also told Us Weekly she hasn’t spoken to Cameron since that YouTube video over a year ago.
“We haven’t talked. It’s really hard trying to figure out what’s going on in the spotlight, but I wish him well in his endeavors,” she said.
Prewett and Weber reunited in Auburn at some point between the breakup and the finale, and then again at “After the Final Rose,” when Weber admitted he was still in love with Prewett.
Three days later, they announced they were done.
Interestingly enough, Flanagan was also in the audience that night, but she was barely shown on-camera.
In early May, both Weber and Flanagan made their relationship Instagram official.
Flanagan addressed the breakup four days later, writing, “It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”
Brown wrote about her boyfriend in her book, and she revealed they met on a dating app.
She also told People in November, “He’s genuine and he’s truly one of the best humans I’ve ever met. And he is so cute!”
In turn, Weber dropped an episode of his podcast called “The Hannah Brown Chronicles,” which explained how he felt about their relationship and its end.
“It was insane, it was a mess,” he said of that time in his life. “I would love to get Hannah on here … We might as well just chat it out,” said Weber.
She captioned it “Always trust your instincts ladies” with a teapot emoji.