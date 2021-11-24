Hannah Brown says her post-‘Bachelor’ hookup with Peter Weber ‘wasn’t good’ and ended with him leaving her with his parents and a $100 bill

Hannah Brown wrote about her relationship with Peter Weber in her book. John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Hannah Brown shared more details about her relationship with Peter Weber in her new book.

After Weber finished filming “The Bachelor,” they met up at an engagement party and went back to his house.

Their night together was “awkward” and “uncomfortable,” according to Brown.

In her new book “God Bless This Mess,” former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown spilled some major tea regarding her relationships with her final three men, Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber, including that she hooked up with Weber while his season of “The Bachelor” was airing.

The two ran into each other at the engagement party of fellow “Bachelor” alumni Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour in February 2020.

“He took me back to his place, which, if you didn’t know from the show, was also his parents’ house,” Brown wrote in her book. His mom was even awake when Brown and Weber got back to his house.

“It was so uncomfortable for me,” she wrote. “And Peter just went upstairs and went to bed and left me there with his mom,” who suggested that Brown should just stay the night at their home and offered up Weber’s brother’s bed.

Brown and Weber ended up “cuddling” in his bed before they slept together. “I’m not sure what to say about it,” Brown wrote, “except that it wasn’t good. I thought we were reconnecting.”

“But it wasn’t right. Our connection wasn’t the same as it used to be. He wasn’t as caring in bed. It was awkward to have to be quiet, knowing his parents were basically down the hall,” she added.

Brown and Weber. John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

The morning after, Weber had to leave early to make a flight — he’s a pilot — and, according to Brown, he left her alone with his dad.

“Carrying my dress over one arm, my high heels dangling from my fingertips, I walked in to find Peter’s dad, in a robe, drinking his morning coffee,” Brown recalled.

Weber gave her $US100 ($AU139) for an Uber home, and Brown was left to “politely talk with Peter’s dad until the car showed up.”

“It was just the weirdest thing,” she concluded.

When Insider reached out to Weber for comment, he said, “I recently shared my thoughts on my podcast, ‘Bachelors in The City.’ I wish her the best but am looking forward and focusing my energy on my new book, ‘The Adventures of Pilot Pete.'”

On his podcast, Weber shared his recollection of the evening, saying, “That was the last time I saw her physically. We chatted for a little bit, and I remember being in a weird place.”

He added, “I would love to get Hannah on here … We might as well just chat it out.”

Brown’s book, released on November 23, included other revelations, such as how she knew her future husband was not among her suitors on her first night of “The Bachelorette” in 2019. She also touches upon how lonely she was during the show and the following months.