Hank Williams, Jr. turned up on “The View” today, ostensibly to explain his Obama-Hitler debacle.



Instead, the bewildered co-hosts were treated to a rant that was part history lesson, part vocabulary lesson, and no part apology.

Kind of like sitting on the porch with an ornery grandpa after his fourth Old Milwaukee.

Video below.

