Hank Was Right: There's No Way Lewis Could Have Called A MAC

One of the things Hank Paulson insisted on today during his Capitol Hill grilling was that there was no legitimate Bank of America could have abandoned the deal to buy Merrill Lynch by invoking the “material adverse change” clause of the acquisition contract. The clause was written in a way that pretty much locks out any argument Bank of America could have made.

The MAC clause, which was made public when the agreement was attached as an exhibit to the proxy asking Bank of America shareholders to approve the deal, allowed Bank of America to pull out of the deal only in very limited circumstances. It specifically says that changes to general market conditions or price levels are not reasons that can be used to abandon the deal.

In short, the game was up when the initial contract was signed. Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis’ protests in December were too little, too late. What’s more, he probably knew this at the time. Certainly, his lawyers would have told him as much. He was bluffing when he threatened to call the MAC. This means that the Hank Paulson’s insistence that he go through with the deal probably should not be viewed as government meddling so much as the government just refusing to give Lewis special permission back out of the deal.

The only way we can see for the MAC to have applied would be if Bank of America discovered that some huge bundle of assets had been incorrectly marked as being more valuable than they were. Just ordinary changes in correctly applied asset marks—that is, write-downs—would not do the trick. Basically, Lewis would have to allege that fraud or serious error had occurred in the earlier marks.

But it’s been months since this controversy came to life. Lewis has had plenty of opportunity to present evidence of fraud. He hasn’t. It’s safe to assume that he can’t or won’t. In which case, the MAC clause issue should simply be put to rest.

Here’s the clause:

3.8 Absence of Certain Changes or Events. (a) Since June 27, 2008, no event or events have occurred that have had or would reasonably be expected to have, either individually or in the aggregate, a Material Adverse Effect on Company. As used in this Agreement, the term “Material Adverse Effect” means, with respect to Parent or Company, as the case may be, a material adverse effect on (i) the financial condition, results of operations or business of such party and its Subsidiaries taken as a whole (provided, however, that, with respect to clause (i), a “Material Adverse Effect” shall not be deemed to include effects to the extent resulting from (A) changes, after the date hereof, in GAAP or regulatory accounting requirements applicable generally to companies in the industries in which such party and its Subsidiaries operate, (B) changes, after the date hereof, in laws, rules, regulations or the interpretation of laws, rules or regulations by Governmental Authorities of general applicability to companies in the industries in which such party and its Subsidiaries operate, (C) actions or omissions taken with the prior written consent of the other party or expressly required by this Agreement, (D) changes in global, national or regional political conditions (including acts of terrorism or war) or general business, economic or market conditions, including changes generally in prevailing interest rates, currency exchange rates, credit markets and price levels or trading volumes in the United States or foreign securities markets, in each case generally affecting the industries in which such party or its Subsidiaries operate and including changes to any previously correctly applied asset marks resulting there from, (E) the execution of this Agreement or the public disclosure of this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby, including acts of competitors or losses of employees to the extent resulting therefrom, (F) failure, in and of itself, to meet earnings projections, but not including any underlying causes thereof or (G) changes in the trading price of a party’s common stock, in and of itself, but not including any underlying causes, except, with respect to clauses (A), (B) and (D), to the extent that the effects of such change are disproportionately adverse to the financial condition, results of operations or business of such party and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, as compared to other companies in the industry in which such party and its Subsidiaries operate) or (ii) the ability of such party to timely consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.

(b) Since June 27, 2008 through and including the date of this Agreement, Company and its Subsidiaries have carried on their respective businesses in all material respects in the ordinary course of business consistent with their past practice.

(c) Since June 27, 2008 through and including the date of this Agreement, neither Company nor any of its Subsidiaries has (i) except for (A) normal increases for or payments to employees (other than officers subject to the reporting requirements of Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act (the “Executive Officers”)) made in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice or (B) as required by applicable law or contractual obligations existing as of the date hereof, increased the wages, salaries, compensation, pension, or other fringe benefits or perquisites payable to any Executive Officer or other employee or director from the amount thereof in effect as of June 27, 2008, granted any severance or termination pay, entered into any contract to make or grant any severance or termination pay (in each case, except as required under the terms of agreements or severance plans listed on Section 3.11 of the Company Disclosure Schedule, as in effect as of the date hereof ), or paid any cash bonus in excess of $1,000,000 other than the customary year-end bonuses in amounts consistent with past practice and other than the monthly incentive payments made to financial advisors under current Company programs, (ii) granted any options to purchase shares of Company Common Stock, any restricted shares of Company Common Stock or any right to acquire any shares of its capital stock, or any right to payment based on the value of Company’s capital stock, to any Executive Officer or other employee or director other than grants to employees (other than Executive Officers) made in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice under the Company Stock Plans or grants relating to shares of Company Common Stock with an aggregate value for all such grants of less than $1 million for any individual, (iii) changed any financial accounting methods, principles or practices of Company or its Subsidiaries affecting its assets, liabilities or businesses, including any reserving, renewal or residual method, practice or policy, (iv) suffered any strike, work stoppage, slow-down, or other labour disturbance, or (v) except for publicly disclosed ordinary dividends on the Company Common Stock or Company Preferred Stock and except for distributions by wholly-owned Subsidiaries of Company to Company or another wholly-owned Subsidiary of Company, made or declared any distribution in cash or kind to its stockholder or repurchased any shares of its capital stock or other equity interests.

