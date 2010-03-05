Hank Paulson Sees Himself As A Young Paul Newman

John Mack and Hank Paulson spoke last night at Stern Business school.



CNN has the video of the meeting, and details about a funny exchange between the two.

Apparently Mack, joking, said that in the movie version of Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Too Big To Fail, Robert DeNiro will play Mack and Danny DeVito will play Lloyd Blankfein.

Then he asked Paulson, “who should portray you?”

Paulson apparently suggested “a young Paul Newman.”

Then he reconsidered and said, “I’m afraid you’d have to bring back Yul Brynner.”

Yul Brynner looks like this, by the way:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.