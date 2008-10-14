Hank Paulson Summons Wall Street To Washington

Not only are the bond markets closed today but all the important heads of our financial firms are out of their office. According to the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson is meeting with Bank of America Chief Executive Ken Lewis, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robert P. Kelly, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, and Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit in the White House at 3 p.m.



Some interesting absences from the list: John Thain of Merrill Lynch, Robert Steel of Wachovia, and Bob Diamond of Barclays Capital (which is buying most of Lehman).

Update: Video on CNBC shows John Thain is at the meeting!

