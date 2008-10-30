Hank Paulson's Great Bailout Swindle (And Other Rants)

Morning links from Real Clear Markets >

Inflation Counts For Nothing At the Fed – Interest rates going to zero in our heroic struggle to become Japan.

Get Ready for Stag-Deflation – You fools are still worried about inflation, says Roubini. Get ready for an even worse alternative.

The Fed Makes Breathtaking Changes -Fed shoveling money out door. It’s helping. A bit. Just don’t look at Fannie and Freddie spreads (widest ever).



An Offer Of Money for (Almost) Nothing – Bernanke’s doing his part. Now you Washington people have to start spending like drunken sailors or it’s GD 2.0.

The Great Flummoxing 2008 Recession – Ignore confident pundits. No one knows what the frack is going on.

Hedge Fund Managers In Their Bunkers – Remember those happy days when suckers would pay you 2 and 20 just to ride the market up? Those were the days.

Executive Pay and the Fools On Capitol Hill – Ranting Waxman blows his opportunity.

McCain v. Obama On Energy Policy – Oil is in the $60s again, so who cares. (Well, OK, we do, but the public doesn’t and that’s what matters).

Henry Paulson’s Bailout Swindle Revealed – What you’d expect: Hank saves buddies, hoses taxpayers.

Sheltering Housing Speculation – Woulda shoulda coulda.

Sanctifying Irresponsible Borrowers – Seriously. Don’t you feel like an idiot for not getting in over your head? Opportunity lost!



A Plan to Rework Mortgages – Nothing new: keep people in houses by forcing banks to take it on the chin.

