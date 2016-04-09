HANK PAULSON: We're not going to see a President Trump

Former US. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson told “Bloomberg <GO>” that we’re probably “not going to see a President Trump.”

He wouldn’t make a prediction as to who he thinks the next president will be. He also expressed disappointment from both political parties.

Here’s an excerpt from Bloomberg TV:

MICKLETHWAIT: Would a President Trump be a useful ingredient to that long term stability?

PAULSON: Listen, you know the answer to that as well as I do, and I don’t think we’re going to see a President Trump.

RUHLE: You don’t think we will? What do you think we will have here?

PAULSON: I don’t — listen, I shouldn’t even have made that comment, because I’m — I’ve got to tell you, I’m seeing things today that I never expected to see from either party. Never expected to see, and things that are very disappointing and disturbing to me, the level of the discourse, and I think what we have is, when you have the American people as angry as they are, that this is — this makes them ripe for populism, and I think what we’re seeing is rooted in that populism, so, but I’m not going to make a prediction on who our president’s going to be. But I will stick my neck way out and say, I don’t think it’s going to be Donald Trump.