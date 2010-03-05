Hank Paulson: Bush Was Basically My Mother During The Crisis

John Mack and Hank Paulson spoke about the financial crisis last night at Stern Business school.



CNN has a few videos of the talk.

Paulson, probably trying to dispel rumours of a rift between the two during the stressful period, talked for a few solid minutes about how great George Bush was to him during everything.

But he might have gone a little overboard.

“Bush, rather than making life difficult – there were times when he practically mothered me, to get me through this.”

It’s sweet of him to say, but also a little creepy given the strange mental image that comes to mind.

Watch the video:



