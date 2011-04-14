10 Things You Didn't Know About Hank Paulson

A new book about Goldman Sachs shines more light on the bank’s former head, Hank Paulson.



Now Paulson has already written his own book, “On The Brink,” which was primarily about his time in the Treasury and from which we definitely learned a lot about the man, that we didn’t know before.

But in William Cohan’s new book, “Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World,” we get to see another side of Paulson — the pre-Treasury Paulson.

We selected some of the best vignettes about Paulson from an excerpt of the book in this month’s Vanity Fair.

