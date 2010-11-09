Hank Greenberg Was Happy To Dance On Eliot Spitzer's Grave For The Movie, Client 9

A surprising number of powermen lined up to star in an upcoming documentary about the demise of Eliot Spitzer, Client 9.



Guys like Hank Greenberg, the CEO of AIG, and Ken Langone, the CEO of Home Depot, might normally be hard to track down on the record.

But asked to talk smack about Eliot Spitzer, they jumped.

From an interview with the director of the movie in the Huffington Post:

Huffpo: How were you able to convince your cast of power players to participate in the film? Particularly men like Frank Langone.

Director Alex Gibney: It was easier to get those guys because this was a scandal story, one about the abuse of power. And these people were only too happy to dance on Spitzer’s grave. So when I asked would you like to talk about Eliot Spitzer they were delighted.

Hank Greenberg [CEO of AIG] wanted to talk [especially] after the work-in progress screening at Tribeca. His lawyers felt that there were issues that Greenberg would want to be heard on.

Client 9, by the way, looks amazing. Watch a stripper talk about Spitzer in a preview >

