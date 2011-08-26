Former AIG Chief Hank Greenberg To Host Rick Perry's First Wall St. Fundraiser

After largely shying away from Wall Street and Washington money, Texas Gov. Rick Perry is headed to New York this September to test the waters with the city’s Republican donors.



Politico reports that the 2012 Republican candidate will be in the city for Sept. 19 and 20 for at least three events — including a fundraiser hosted by Maurice “Hank” Greenberg, the former head of AIG and a big name in the New York donor network.

Incidentally, President Barack Obama will be in New York on the same days, raising money for his own 2012 presidential campaign.

Sources told Politico that Perry’s other stops will also include an event with members of the Orthodox Jewish community. Perry’s staunch support for Israel is already a recurring theme in his nascent campaign.

So far, Perry’s fundraising efforts have focused on deep-pocket donors west of the Mississippi. But his campaign acknowledges that he needs to broaden his donor networks to adapt to federal campaign finance restrictions.

The Texas Republican has staked his persona on being an outsider to the Republican establishment, however, and his campaign team has raised concerns that his derision to the party’s East Coast flank could make it hard for the candidate to make new friends. Perry referred to Washington as a “seedy” city in an interview today, and his threats to deliver frontier justice to Fed Chair Ben Bernanke have raised eyebrows on Wall Street.

