How a YouTuber became one of the Internet's most influential teachers

Hank Green and his brother John started the YouTube channel ‘vlogbrothers‘ as a personal project in January of 2007. They have since risen to Internet fame and initiated other popular projects like the educational channels Crash Course and SciShow, and the online video conference VidCon.

The brothers now star on multiple YouTube channels with close to 10 million subscribers in total. In January, Hank was one of three YouTube creators chosen to interview President Obama after the State of the Union address.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

