Hank Confirms: We'll Let Obama Deal With The Rest Of The TARP

In an interview, Hank Paulson confirms: He sees no need to access the second half of the TARP funds during the lame-duck session, and will leave it on Obama’s plate. Thus the continuation of the scheme, in its current form, is squarely on Obama’s shoulders. Actually, its on whose ever shoulders Obama nominates for Treasury Secretary. That was already going to be the critical appointment of the new administration, but at least if Hank had spent all the TARP money before they got into office, they wouldn’t have to deal with this messy issue. So we hope whoever is conducting the job interview poses that question: “Let’s just say you had $350 billion to spend to bolster the financial system… how might you distribute it?“



