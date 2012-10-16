A Huge Chinese Fireworks Display Turned Into Chaos And Left Over 100 Injured

This weekend saw a dramatic fireworks display in West Lake of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, turn into a nightmare as over a hundred were injured.



China Daily describes the scene:

The fireworks exploded with golden sparks and flames, but the spectacle occurred not above the crowd, but on the ground, in the middle of it.

A later update from the state newspaper says that 151 people were injured in the accident. Around 1 million people had apparently gathered to watch the display, and there were no safety precautions in place. After the accident, the rest of the display continued as if nothing had happened, the paper notes.

The Telegraph has video footage of the accident.

WATCH:



