Why your hangovers get worse as you get older

You’re not imagining it, there are physiological and psychological reasons to explain why your hangovers are much worse than they used to be.

One big reason is that your body becomes less efficient at breaking down alcohol as you get older.

This leaves a chemical called acetaldehyde in the body longer and that’s what causes your nausea and headaches.

Watch the video to find out what other factors are making you feel bad after a night on the booze.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

