How Zach Galifianakis Could Go From Hollywood Funnyman To Political Player

Ronald Reagan.



Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Zach Galifianakis.

Those seem like three names that belong together, right?

No?

That’s only because Galifianakis — who’s currently back on the big screen in “The Hangover: Part II” — is a little more subtle when it comes to politics.

But don’t be misled by his tactics: Galifianakis is one of Hollywood’s foremost political thinkers right now.

And someday, the actor — the nephew of former North Carolina Congressman Nick Galifianakis — might just become the next thespian-turned-candidate.

He’ll get a crash course in campaigning when he stars opposite Will Ferrell in “Southern Rivals,” the upcoming comedy about two local politicians running against each other.

In the meantime, here’s a record of his stealth statement moments.

