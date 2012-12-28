8 Hangover Remedies From Around The World

There’s only a few days until we bid fond adieu to 2012 and ring in a brand new year.



This can really only mean one thing for the day after NYE: a good amount of people will have some killer hangovers and, if staying in your hometown with a dose of ‘hair-of-the-dog’ isn’t your style, we have the list for you irrespective of your location on this planet.

Eight hangover remedies from around the world:

1. Starting with some of the first people to welcome 2013, Australia will be reaching for the beloved Berocca. It’s a dissovable tablet that enriches a glass of water with heaps of vitamins and minerals that are known to reduce the effects of overindulgence; think of fizzy Tang with a health kick.

2. South Koreans have a soup that is named perfectly for the occasion. That soup, named haejangguk, literally translates to “soup to chase a hangover.” Also known as “sunrise soup,” it consists of cow bones or pork spine, cabbage, vegetables and coagulated ox blood. It can be found sold on the streets every weekend morning.

3. A nice cup of joe might hit the spot in the morning after a big night. Well, in Thailand, they offer a different type of coffee, called “Black Ivory.” Remember the Kopi Luwak of Bali? This is the same idea, but with elephant poop. Yeah, just the thought of where this comes from might get your mind of your hangover.

4. Planning to be in Mongolia? You may want to keep your drinking in check with this cure; a pickled sheep’s eyeball soaked in tomato juice popped into the mouth is thought to fix a night of heavy drinking. If you can’t get any pickled, just boil ’em up and you’ll be good as new.

5. If you’re lucky enough to be in the Maldives to celebrate the new year and find yourself a little dusty in the morning, make sure you grab some coconut water. Natural coconut water is chock full of electrolytes and potassium to rehydrate and get you going again. With plenty of groves to pick from, you’re definitely in the right place.

6. A South African concoction, from One & Only Cape Town chef Reuben Riffel, might make for a delicious non-hangover drink too. A cup of chilled rooibos tea, ½ cup ginger ale, and 1 oz lemongrass syrup and top up with soda water and a dash of angostura bitters. That sounds good anytime!

7. If you need a little magic (or black magic), head to Haiti. Go by the voodoo belief that sticking 13 pins in the cork of the bottle that did you wrong and maybe voila, you’ll be cured! We don’t recommend playing with sharp objects when you have a killer hangover, however.

8. Canada, our neighbours to the North, have a more traditional method. Instead of heading for a fast-food chain, the Quebecois dig into poutine and wash it down with a Canada Dry ginger ale. The greasy french fry and gravy concoction will work perfectly with the ginger to settle your stomach.

If you have your favourite exotic hangover helper, let us know in the comments below. Whether you are celebrating in some far off place or your own backyard, have fun and be responsible. We love you guys and like you best happy and healthy and ready to jet!

