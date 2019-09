“The Hangover Part III” first teaser trailer has hit the web.



The two-minute-long trailer shows Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis back in Las Vegas and up to their old tricks.

The movie opens in May. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.