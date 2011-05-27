'The Hangover Part II' Kicks Off Opening Weekend With A Staggering $10.4M In Midnight Screenings

The much anticipated follow-up to “The Hangover” has kicked off with an early lead in the holiday weekend’s box office race.



Grossing $10.4 million from close to 2,600 theatres, “The Hangover Part II” has set the midnight screenings record for an R-rated film, far surpassing “Paranormal Activity 2” (which previously held it at $6 million).

Once again starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, and Justin Bartha, “The Hangover Part II “ran into some potential legal trouble this week when the tattoo artist who created boxer Mike Tyson’s infamous face tattoo (Tyson also holds cameos in both films) brought copyright infringement claims against Warner Bros.

The tattoo that Helms sports in the film is similar to the one created for Tyson.

The courts agreed to allow the movie to be released as scheduled, but allowing the case to move forward.

Estimates are that the blockbuster could bring in as much as $120 million over the weekend.

