John Goodman Kidnaps The Wolfpack In New 'Hangover III' Trailer

The latest “Hangover III” trailer finally gives us a look at the film’s plot.



Amid with pig masks and Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong) in prison, it looks like John Goodman’s mysterious character is seeking out the Wolfpack to track down Chow, who apparently owes him upwards of $21 million.

From there, it’s up to Phil (Bradley Cooper), (Zach Galifianakis), and Stu (Ed Helms) to find Chow, an adventure that appears to send the crew to Tiajuana.

If you’re concerned about the third instalment in “The Hangover” franchise being a complete rehash of the last two films, we’ve heard from folk at Warner Bros. it will be vastly different.

After viewing the latest trailer it seems that way.

The finale also shows the pack returning to Vegas, the location of the first film, which would bring the series full circle.

Goodman and Melissa McCarthy join the returning cast of Cooper, Galifianakis, Helms, Jeong and Justin Bartha.

“The Hangover Part III” opens at theatres May 24.

Check out the trailer below:

After viewing the trailer, here are a few things we picked up on:

Those guys in the pig masks director Todd Phillips was teasing last year on Instagram are not of the Wolfpack. They’re working with Goodman’s character.





toddphillip1 / Instagram



Goodman’s character is out for Chow’s blood. He supposedly owes him $21 million.





Chow looks like he’s breaking out of prison Shawshank style.

The Wolfpack is heading to Tijuana.

It looks like we may be seeing the return of “Carlos,” the baby from the original film.

