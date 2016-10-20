You can inhale pure oxygen at this bar in Amsterdam designed for people with hangovers

We’ve all been there, lying in bed struggling with a hangover wondering what we can do to make the pain go away.

A mattress startup in Amsterdam may have found the solution with its pop-up ‘Hangover Bar‘.

If you pass the inspectors on the door (checking if you’re hungover enough to enter) you will be greeted by comfy beds, plants and palm trees, an oxygen bar and much more.

Watch the video and decide for yourself if this bar could be a feasible answer to a heavy head after a big night.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.