Here Are The Dumbest Movie Lawsuits Ever

Taking on Hollywood is tough — and if your claims are absurd, “tough” quickly becomes “impossible.”
Case in point: accusing Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis of inspiring a real-life crime spree is a dead-end quest.
Same goes for whining that a movie resembles your script when it doesn’t. At all.
Lucky for us, the failure rate doesn’t seem to discourage people from coming up with new, crazy lawsuits.
And don't get us started on Mike Tyson's tattoo artist, whose case against the movie — and Ed Helms' face ink in it — dragged on and on before settling out of court.
