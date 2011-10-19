Here Are The Dumbest Movie Lawsuits Ever

Taking on Hollywood is tough — and if your claims are absurd, “tough” quickly becomes “impossible.”



Case in point: accusing Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis of inspiring a real-life crime spree is a dead-end quest.

Same goes for whining that a movie resembles your script when it doesn’t. At all.

Lucky for us, the failure rate doesn’t seem to discourage people from coming up with new, crazy lawsuits.

