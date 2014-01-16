The Coolest Hangout Spots In Silicon Valley

This is part of the “Silicon Valley Insider” series, looking at the passions, hobbies, and pursuits of Silicon Valley’s tech elite. “Silicon Valley Insider” is sponsored by Mercedes®. Read more in the series »

Silicon Valley can be a place where dreams are fulfilled, and deals are made.

But if you’re a newbie to the Valley, it could be a little overwhelming at first. That’s why Business Insider has created a definitive guide to the hip, social hot spots in Silicon Valley.

These are the places where you’re guaranteed to run into some relevant Silicon Valley insiders:

1.) The Creamery is probably the most well-known place to meet up in San Francisco. It’s been hailed as the place to be if you’re looking to make a deal. It’s located in SOMA (South of Market) near the Caltrain station.

Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

2.) In downtown Palo Alto, tech founders and investors go to Coupa Cafe to meet, work, and test out products. They can also pay for a cup of coffee with bitcoin.

Google Maps/Screenshot

3.) Over in Woodside, Calif., Buck’s of Woodside is home to some Silicon Valley power meals. It’s also where VC Bill Draper got pitched about a company called Yahoo.

4.) Back in San Francisco, 25 Lusk is where startups go to throw parties. It has two levels and serves a bunch of custom drinks.

5.) 21st Amendment is a great beer bar located pretty close to The Creamery. So once you’re done making deals over coffee, you can head on over to 21st Amendment. Fun fact: 21st Amendment used to be a hot spot for Colour users.

Matt Lynley/Business Insider

6.) If you can’t find a table at 21st Amendment, head on over to Nova Bar & Restaurant. It’s located right next door. Both Nova and 21st Amendment are conveniently located near AT&T Park, where the San Francisco Giants play baseball.

Matthew Lynley/Business Insider

7.) If you head north of Market street, you’ll see Rickhouse. Rickhouse attracts a lot of Google employees coming back into town from Mountain View.

Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

8.) Small Foods is a cute little gourmet shop and cafe. It also has very strong goldbrew and free WiFi.

Google Maps/Screenshot

10.) Local Edition is a fun cocktail bar and lounge located in the Hearst Building, the space that used to house the San Francisco Examiner.

Facebook/Local Edition

11.) Bourbon and Branch, owned by a former Netscape engineer, is one of the coolest Speakeasy bars in San Francisco. The drinks a bit expensive, but we hear it’s totally worth it.

Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

12.) Last but not least is Southern Pacific Brewing, named after the Southern Pacific railroad line that ran down Harrison street in the early 1900s. It’s located in this massive warehouse in the Mission district, and has great food, beer, and cocktails. Even though it’s huge, it fills up pretty quickly so be sure to get there early, or at least have someone save you a seat!

Southern Pacific Brewing

