Inside The Poolside Launch Party For Fergie's New Vodka Line

One of the waitresses handing out complimentary Voli cocktails.

Photo: Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Fergie likes to party—she also likes to be able to wake up the next morning to work out, too.So when rapper Pitbull, over drinks during a Dolphins game in Miami (Fergie is part-owner of the team), told her about the low-calorie vodka company he had just become part-owner of, the pop star was sold.



“I throw myself into the companies that I partner with and I don’t want to put my name on anything I don’t believe in or that feels false,” Fergie said. She has also partnered with Avon and the Wet & Wild clothing franchise. “People can sense when something isn’t truthful.”

Today, both Pitbull and Fergie are equity owners in Voli Vodka, a “light” vodka claiming between 25 per cent and 40 per cent fewer calories than leading brands.

“It’s something I wanted in my life for years,” Fergie said at a press conference at The James Hotel in New York City for the launch of her new line of low-cal liquors. “It’s for those who have healthy lifestyle—who get up in the morning and work out, who do have careers, but who also like to play and have a good time.”

See our photos from Fergie’s launch party>

Just don’t compare reality TV star Bethenny Frankel‘s super-successful Skinnygirl brand of spirits to Voli Vodka. “First of all, we’re delicious. We are a super premium, imported product. Skinnygirl is an RTD [ready-to-drink] and I give them credit for what they’ve accomplished in their category,” Voli CEO and founder Adam Kammenstein told Business Insider.

“We are an ultra-premium product but at a value-price point,” explains Kamenstein, who left his job as a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles to start the spirits company. “So we don’t compare ourselves to anybody.”

Voli CEO and founder, Adam Kamenstein, with new partner Fergie.

Photo: AP

“Our sales volume grew approximately 1,000 per cent over 2011 as we expanded from four to 45 markets in the United States,” he said.Adds Kamenstein of the celebrity partnerships:

“The one thing we were never interested in doing was finding someone who was simply a face for the brand, a paid celebrity. We were interested in a partnership with celebrities who had an authentic relationship to what the brand is about and that wanted to be actively involved with the brand as true partners, not just as faces up on billboards or magazines. Of course we’re going to put their faces up on billboards and magazines but 90 per cent of their involvement with the brand is not visible to the public.”

“I’m loving the businesswoman role,” the Black Eyed Peas singer told Business Insider. “It’s empowering.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.