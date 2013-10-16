Thanks To Kickstarter, You Can Hang Out With Steve Wozniak And Other PC Industry Icons On November 11

Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs

On November 11, there’s going be a historic reunion among the people that created the PC industry before Bill Gates got a hold of it.

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak will be there as a headliner speaker.

Its a public get together of the the Homebrew Computer Club, held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.

The Homebrew Computer Club was made up of Silicon Valley computer hobbyists in the mid-1970’s to mid 1980’s.

Woz was a member and he credits the club as his inspiration for the Apple PC.

“The Apple I and II were designed strictly on a hobby, for-fun basis, not to be a product for a company. They were meant to bring down to the club,” Woz wrote in 1984.

Woz planned to sell computer circuit boards, built in the garage with help from his high school buddy Steve Jobs, to the members of the Homebrew Computer Club.

The reunion is thanks to a Kickstarter campaign launched by a former Microsoftie who now works at Twilio, Joel Franusic, and some of the original Homebrew members. They hoped to raise $US16,000 to cover the costs of the event (event space, staff, security, food, drinks, travel for Homebrew members, etc.). In just a few days, they raised over $US36,500. People that pledged over $US64 got a ticket to the event.

Some big sponsors stepped up, pledging over $US4,000, including Facebook. Tickets for the event are not available yet from the Computer History Museum’s website. So if you want to go, you’re best bet is to chip in some cash to the Kickstarter campaign.

If you can’t make it and the campaign reaches $US40,000 (which looks likely), the organisers promise they will produce a video, too.

