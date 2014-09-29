Hong Kong Markets Just Opened, And Stocks Are Sliding

Hong Kong markets just opened after the startlingly big #OccupyCentral protests over the weekend.

Not surprisingly, markets are diving.

The benchmark Hang Seng index is down about 1.2%.

Asia Update: Shanghai 2347.68 -0.00% ; Hang Seng 23399.51 -1.18%

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 29, 2014

Besides the issues of unrest and stability, the Hang Seng has been a particularly bad performer in recent weeks, in part due to the slowdown in China.

