The Hong Kong Market Got Destroyed Last Night

We mentioned that Hong Hong was looking very weak in the early hous of the trading session, and the final tally was pretty bloody.The Hang Seng was down 4.7%, with a good chunk of the losses coming after the 9.1% Chinese GDP report from last night. For what it’s worth, Shanghai itself was only down 2.3%.



We’ve been really into watching the Macau gaming stocks lately, and those got crushed.

Wynn Macau was off 7.7%.

MGM lost 8.7%.

