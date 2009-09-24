Kurzweil: Human Immortality Only 20 Years Away

Futurist Ray Kurzweil says the technology to keep our bodies going forever is around 20 years away, The Telegraph’s Amy Willis reports.



Nanobots, able to repair and preserve our organs indefinitely, are just around the corner, he says. Nanotechnology will also make us stronger, faster, and smarter:

Within 25 years we will be able to do an Olympic sprint for 15 minutes without taking a breath, or go scuba-diving for four hours without oxygen. Heart-attack victims – who haven’t taken advantage of widely available bionic hearts – will calmly drive to the doctors for a minor operation as their blood bots keep them alive. Nanotechnology will extend our mental capacities to such an extent we will be able to write books within minutes.

And if sprinting, diving, and writing insta-novels don’t make your life wonderful enough, you can always enter your own fantasy world:

If we want to go into virtual-reality mode, nanobots will shut down brain signals and take us wherever we want to go. Virtual sex will become commonplace.

