Some Handy Upgrades Are Coming To Gmail

Gmail is already pretty great, but Google just announced a couple of new features to make it even better.



For one, Google added some “quick action” buttons designed to help you better handle your email and accomplish tasks on your to-do list.

For example, if your friend invites you to a birthday party, you can RSVP without ever opening the email. The quick actions are rolling out over the next few weeks.

Another exciting feature is the ability to send money through Gmail, thanks to a new integration with Google Wallet. As long as your bank account is linked to Google Wallet or you have Google Wallet credit, you can send money for free to friends and family.

Google plans to roll out this feature “over the coming months” to U.S.-based Gmail users over the age of 18.

