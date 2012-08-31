Handshake Snub Shows Just How Much Messi And Ronaldo Dislike Each Other

It was the first instalment of “El Clasico” this season which matches two of the best soccer teams in the world, Barcelona and Real Madrid. But more importantly for many sports fans, it was the latest matchup of the world’s two best soccer players, and two of the most dominating athletes in any sport, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



And while fans will argue which is the better footballer, it is becoming more and more obvious just how much the two stars dislike each other.

The latest was the post-match handshakes when it was blatantly obvious that Ronaldo and Messi not only didn’t shake hands, but went out of their ways to avoid each other…

