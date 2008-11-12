Show Of Hands: Who's Watching 'Dirty Money' Tonight?

They’ve been plugging this forever, so CNBC must have high hopes for tonight’s big special Dirty Money: The Business Of High End Prostitution. We’ll probably have to take a flyer, but surely some of you will be watching. Here’s the teaser they played today, which includes a rate card! So, who’s watching? Also, what’s with that music?



CNBC on Highend Prostitution from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

See Also:

No Charges For Eliot Spitzer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.