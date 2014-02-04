Hands Up If You Know What An Infovore Is - Apart From Being The Macquarie Dictionary Word Of The Year

The people have spoken: onesie is the Macquarie Dictionary’s people’s choice word of the year

If you think the Word of the Year, one of those annual frolics dictionary compilers release to amuse themselves, should be a little like the pop charts, with the title going to the year’s best-selling single, you’d be wrong.

Today the Macquarie Dictionary announced its word of the year for 2013 is “infovore”.

Info-what?

A Google search produces a measly 93,900 responses.

Tyler Cowan’s book The Age of the Infovore, came out in June 2010, so it’s not a new term. In fact, Tom Armitage (who is also @infovore on Twitter) has been publishing his Infovore blog for more than a decade ago.

The Macquarie Word of the Year Committee defines infovore as “a person who craves information, especially one who takes advantage of their ready access to it on digital devices”.

In their reasoning for the choice, they said “This was a word that reflected a significant change in how we conducted our lives. It was also a neat coinage.”

The Committee gave honourable mentions to “firescape” – to landscape (an area) with the possibility of bushfire in mind; “cli-fi”, a genre of speculative fiction based on the premise that climate change will give rise to fundamental changes in the way human beings live.

The People’s Choice winner better reflects where people who actually use the English language are at. That word is “onesie”.

The onesie was certainly the pop hit of 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.